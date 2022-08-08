Estate Counselors LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.75. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,540. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $106.77.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

