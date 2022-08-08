Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after buying an additional 307,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after purchasing an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,786,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 293,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.91. 54,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,048. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.16.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.