Estate Counselors LLC Sells 54,995 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,995 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $325.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

