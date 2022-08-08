Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,708,919. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

