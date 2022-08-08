ETHA Lend One Day Volume Reaches $74,184.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market capitalization of $165,948.62 and approximately $74,184.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,783.40 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00132183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00036525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068813 BTC.

ETHA Lend Profile

ETHA Lend is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

