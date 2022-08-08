Etho Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,455.00 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $183,165.63 and approximately $178,455.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.55 or 0.07463557 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00158736 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.
- Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- MeetPle (MPT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC.
About Etho Protocol
ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,880,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.
Buying and Selling Etho Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
