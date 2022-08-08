Etho Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $178,455.00 (ETHO)

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Etho Protocol has traded up 15% against the US dollar. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $183,165.63 and approximately $178,455.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,775.55 or 0.07463557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 124.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Etho Protocol

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 79,880,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Etho Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etho Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

