Everex (EVX) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Everex (EVX) traded up 34.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Everex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $397,327.07 and approximately $3,975.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everex Coin Profile

Everex (EVX) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

