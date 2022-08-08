Everipedia Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $67.03 million and $3.17 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

