EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.94. EVgo shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 17,875 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

EVgo Trading Up 8.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $9,344,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

