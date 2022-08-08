Evil Coin (EVIL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evil Coin has a total market cap of $60,123.02 and $2.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evil Coin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Evil Coin Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evil Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EvilCoin was created to embrace, reward and inspire “evil”. EVIL is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X11 algorithm, it allows fast and anonymous transactions across the blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

