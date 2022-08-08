Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $55.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen increased their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

NYSE EVH opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

