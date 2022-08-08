EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

EYPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EYPT traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 191,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

