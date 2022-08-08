Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,140,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $542,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $3,232,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,734. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $182,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

