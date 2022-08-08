Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) were up 12.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 111,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,859,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $61,097.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 409,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $515,068 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.