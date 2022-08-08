Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

FHI stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.