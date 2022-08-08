FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of FedEx worth $252,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,482 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

FedEx stock opened at $235.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

