Financial Review: Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) versus Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Avidbank has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avidbank and Suruga Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Suruga Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avidbank presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Avidbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Suruga Bank.

5.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and Suruga Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $60.20 million 2.16 $12.26 million $2.48 8.37 Suruga Bank $819.44 million 0.76 $70.83 million $3.28 8.14

Suruga Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Suruga Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.73% N/A N/A Suruga Bank 9.26% 3.56% 0.28%

Summary

Avidbank beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avidbank

(Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Rating)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products. It also provides investment trust, public bond, pension contribution, insurance, inheritance/trust, lottery, foreign currency exchange reservation, pay-easy, Web oral receipt, safe deposit box, external linkage, foreign remittance, fund management, e-combination, payment, nursing care/medical care/dispensing compensation receivable factoring, mortgage, and Internet and telephone banking services. In addition, the company offers staffing, money lending and credit guarantee, mortgage loans guarantee, printing, bookbinding, packing and shipping, leasing, and clerical agency and system engineering services. It operates through a network of 128 branches in Japan. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.