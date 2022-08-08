First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,248,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $634,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,557,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,877,000 after buying an additional 579,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after buying an additional 390,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,839,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,198,000 after buying an additional 153,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,189,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,944,000 after buying an additional 1,247,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,123,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,579,000 after buying an additional 23,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.35. 3,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.55 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

