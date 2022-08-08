First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Shares of INBKZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.00. 627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $27.35.

