First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of FTCS opened at $73.69 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

