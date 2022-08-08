FlexShopper (FPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.04 million. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, analysts expect FlexShopper to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded FlexShopper from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 108,492 shares of company stock valued at $122,802. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

