Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Fluor Stock Performance

FLR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $24.41. 56,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Hackett purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fluor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 83,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

