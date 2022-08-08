Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. Fluor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.35 EPS.

Fluor Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. 52,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,505. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.58. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett acquired 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

