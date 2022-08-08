Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,079,305. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.