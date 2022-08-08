Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Sells 21,850 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 1.6% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,521,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 957,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,936,000 after acquiring an additional 573,125 shares in the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $23,364,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 796,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,833,000 after acquiring an additional 421,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $36.51 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $184,472. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

