FortKnoxster (FKX) Price Hits $0.0200

FortKnoxster (FKX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $177,932.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FortKnoxster

FortKnoxster is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com. FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster.

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

