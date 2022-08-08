Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79.

