Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.72 billion-$28.72 billion.
Fujitsu Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS FJTSY opened at $26.07 on Monday. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.81.
Fujitsu Company Profile
