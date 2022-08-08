G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down to $13.01

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.61. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 7,597 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 3.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About G1 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

