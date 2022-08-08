Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of research firms have commented on GLMD. Maxim Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

GLMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,930. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

