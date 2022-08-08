Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

