Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

