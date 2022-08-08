Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68-3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.15-$1.25 EPS.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $12.04. 27,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 90.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 113,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 219.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 26,544 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.