Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,459. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,793,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,738 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,562,000 after buying an additional 1,042,339 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $13,421,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,373,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after buying an additional 854,179 shares during the period. Finally, M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,571,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,010,000 after purchasing an additional 748,824 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

