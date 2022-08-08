GCN Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market cap of $30,306.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00263693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000960 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002261 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

