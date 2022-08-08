General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 413,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 0.6% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after buying an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.21.
General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.
General Electric Profile
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Two Appealing Biotech Stocks for Two Distinct investors
- Is Tyson Foods A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness?
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.