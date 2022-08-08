Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GBIO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of GBIO stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $8.41. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,828. The firm has a market cap of $480.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.89. Generation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.26.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

