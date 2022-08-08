Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 6.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 208,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,700,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.
