Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Up 6.3%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. 208,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,700,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Genprex Stock Up 6.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Genprex, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genprex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genprex by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002, a preclinical stage gene therapy for diabetes.

