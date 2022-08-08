Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Geospace Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

