Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.25 million, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Gilat Satellite Networks

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,664 shares during the period. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

