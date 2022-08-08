Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Gilat Satellite Networks has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%.
Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GILT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.25 million, a PE ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.
About Gilat Satellite Networks
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.
