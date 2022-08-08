Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.07.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,027,393. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

