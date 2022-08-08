Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $178,219.62 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Trading Down 1.2 %

GKOS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,848. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,458,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 125.4% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,241,000 after buying an additional 319,808 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 159,353 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

