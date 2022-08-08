Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $66.65. 1,220,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,550. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Blood Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

