Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Holdings Raised by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Industrial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of GIC stock opened at $32.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.21.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 52.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

