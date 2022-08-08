GlobalBoost-Y Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $285,827.41 and approximately $59.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,818.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.93 or 0.07451903 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00158806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00261973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00715583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00603340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005692 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

