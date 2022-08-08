Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.35. Golden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.63.
About Golden Minerals
