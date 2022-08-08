Gravity Finance Trading Up 47.5% This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $939,588.91 and $242.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.