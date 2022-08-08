Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Gray Television updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 11,511 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $230,335.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,484.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,373 shares of company stock worth $489,461 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 73.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

