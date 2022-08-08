Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 157,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Great Ajax Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 231.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Great Ajax from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 200,000 shares of Great Ajax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $29,722,000. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Ajax

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Articles

