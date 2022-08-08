Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 1,269 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.73. 13,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,078. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.24 and a 52 week high of $266.44.

